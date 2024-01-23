PM Hasina seeks more Saudi investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday sought more investment from Saudi Arabia to help accelerate Bangladesh’s socio-economic development, reports UNB.

The prime minister said this while Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

PM’s speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call on.

Hasina told the envoy that Saudi Arabia and its people are very close to the heart of Bangladesh.

“Saudi Arabia always stands beside Bangladesh,” she said.

The Saudi envoy pledged to continue his country’s cooperation with Bangladesh in its development journey.

The prime minister said they wished welfare of the Saudi Arabia and its people as they are the Custodian of the Two Holy mosques in Mecca and Madinah.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 23, 2024).

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 23, 2024).

Saudi Ambassador handed over a congratulatory message of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to Prime Minister on her reelection as head of the government.

In the message, the crown prince wished Bangladesh’s further progress and prosperity.

The Saudi envoy expressed his country’s desire to establish eight mosques and Islamic language institutions in eight divisions of Bangladesh.

The PM asked the authorities concerned to take measures to find out a suitable place for setting up an institute in Dhaka.

The Saudi envoy said they are taking measures to simplify the process of Hajj and Umrah Hajj in the days to come.

He said Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh can enhance cooperation in sports and culture.

The envoy expressed his country’s eagerness to take medical staff from Bangladesh alongside other professionals.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.