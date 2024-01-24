BNP leader Amir Khasru gets bail in one more case

A court in Dhaka on Wednesday granted bail to BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed with Paltan Model Police Station.

With this, he secured bail in nine cases, out of 10 lodged against him over the clashes between police and BNP men and alleged attacks on different establishments, including the residence of the chief justice at Kakrail during BNP’s grand rally at Nayapaltan in the capital on October 28 last.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain granted the BNP leader’s bail petition upon a bond of Tk 10,000 after holding extended bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the order of the rest one case, filed with Ramna Police Station, will be given later on the day.