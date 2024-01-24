233 polls schedule announced

Election Commission secretary Jahangir Alam on Wednesday announced the schedule of 233 elections, including Cumilla and Mymensingh City Corporation polls.

As per the schedule, the last date of nomination submission at returning office is February 13 and scrutinising on February 15.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is February 22.

Symbols will be allotted on February 23.

The elections will be held in those city corporations, municipality, district and unions on March 9 from 8am to 4pm.