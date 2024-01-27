AL will hold nationwide rallies on January 30 too: Quader

In response to the BNP’s announcement of holding nationwide black flag procession programme for Tuesday (January 30), ruling Awami League has also announced countrywide ‘peace and development’ rallies for that day.

Announcing the programme for that day, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the party leaders and workers to join the rallies with red and green flags.

Addressing a rally in front of Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday afternoon as the chief guest, Quader announced the programme.

Obaidul Quader said, “The present government has been elected by the voters of the country. BNP brings out black flag processions. What’s the meaning of black flags? Black flags are used for condolence meetings. Black flags are fake.”

He said though China, Russia and India are Bangladesh’s friends, Awami League comes to power being voted by people. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started working with the entire cabinet. The government will work for the welfare of people. Price of essentials will come under control very soon.

Criticising the BNP, Awami League general secretary said, “Gayeshwar has appeared at Nayapaltan. Where were you so many days? He said we (AL) would not find lanes and by-lanes to flee. Now, Gayeshwar Babu is not finding the lanes and by-lanes to flee.”

“Fifteen years have already passed! More five years are ahead. When will the BNP launch its movement? When? After the Ramadan or Eid? How long people remain alive? People don’t accept their movement. They call hartal and blockade, but people don’t come to join those. BNP leaders and workers are frustrated. They don’t pay any heed to Tarique Rahman’s call anymore,” he said.

According to Quader, a game has already been played. “Game of election is now over. Now, the game of politics will begin. Now, the games will be played against arson terrorism.”

The rally was also addressed by Awami League presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque and joint general secretary and foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

Organised by Dhaka City South Awami League, the rally was also addressed by presidium members Quamrul Islam, Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and other leaders of the Dhaka City South Awami League.

It was chaired by Dhaka City South Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannaf.