Desperate Shakib completes self-batting practice in Sylhet

Rangpur Riders’ ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is leaving no stone unturned to get fully prepared for his team’s today’s crucial Bangladesh Premier League encounter against Durdanto Dhaka in Sylhet.

Shakib, who has been struggling with an eye problem in recent times, could make only four runs in two matches although he was economical in the bowling in both the matches.

On Saturday morning, Shakib came to the Sylhet Outer Stadium to complete an individual training session with his team’s bowling coach Mohammad Rafique and other staff and he was seen having a long batting session in the nets.

Comilla Victorians’ leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was also seen bowling against him in the nets after some of the Comilla franchise players came to the field to have an individual practice session.

Shakib, who often bats at the top of the order and also played at number three in Rangpur’s first game against Fortune Barishal, surprisingly came to bat at the lower down the order against Khulna although they were in all sorts of trouble while chasing 161 runs on Friday.

Rangpur conceded a 28-run defeat to table-toppers Khulna in that game to suffer their second defeat in three games.

Shakib, who joined Rangpur on Thursday night after coming from Singapore, has recently been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye and this revelation came after the player reported visual function concerns.

Due to this condition, the all-rounder has been struggling to bat since the last ICC World Cup in India and he has already visited several doctors in India, Bangladesh, USA, UK and Singapore.

Rangpur will take on Dhaka in today’s second game at 6:30pm (BST).