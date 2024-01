A fire broke out at a tea factory in Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday.

The fire originated at Lalchand Tea Estate in the afternoon.

On information, fire fighters from Habiganj, Chunarughat and Shaistaganj stations rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of tea garden labours.

Mofazzol Hossain, manager of the factory, said the fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit.

Chunarughat Police Station officer-in-charge Hillol Rai confirmed the matter.