BPL : Rangpur trash Dhaka with huge 79-run victory

Rangpur Riders completely pushed Durdanto Dhaka out of the park as they sealed a 79-run victory in the 12th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Dhaka were bundled out for 104 runs in 16.3 overs while chasing 184 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In reply to Rangpur’s 183, Dhaka fell into trouble from the very beginning that were not overcome throughout the innings.

It was only Alex Ross who pulled the team to surpassed the 100 mark while hitting a 35-ball 51. No other batter could stand before Rangpur bowling line up as they had to stop at 104.

Mahedi Hasan took the highest three wickets for Rangpur while Azmatullah Omarzai and Hasan Mahmud got two wickets each.

Earlier, Babar Azam played a calculative knock of 46-ball 62 to help Rangpur post 183 runs before Dhaka.

Being asked to bat, Rangpur got quite a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Babar held the innings from the other side and left the team in a comfortable position before leaving the crease.

Azmatullah Omarzai, 32 from 15, and Shamim Hossain, 17 from 8, played cameos to put Rangpur on 183 after 20 overs. Skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan and Brandon King added 26 and 20 runs on the board.

Arafat Sunny picked up the highest three wickets for Dhaka.

Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mahedi Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud.