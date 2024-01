Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed National Board of Revenue (NBR) to cut tariff on four essential products – rice, edible oil, sugar and date.

Ahead of the Holy month of Ramadan, she came up with the direction in a cabinet meeting on Monday at her office in the capital’s Tejgaon.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, in a press conference, made the disclosure.

The NBR will decide now how much tariff will be reduced.