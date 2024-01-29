The victory of jubair Taysir’s Alliance in the London Bangla Press Club elections.

The bi-annual elections of the London-Bangla Press Club, the largest organization of Bengali-speaking media workers in the uk, were held on Sunday with great enthusiasm. In the election, Muhammad Jubair was elected as President, Taysir Mahmud as Secretary and Saleh Ahmad as Treasurer. In this election held at the Impression Banqueting Hall in East London, Jubair-Taysir-Murad won a total of 12 positions including president, secretary and vice president and Nahas-Musleh-Saleh Alliance a total of 3 positions including treasurer. Mohammad Jubair won the club’s 2024-2025 executive committee election with 141 votes. His rival Syed Nahas Pasha got 139 votes. Barrister Tarek Chowdhury won the post of Senior Vice President by getting 191 votes. His rival candidate Mostak Ali Babul got 86 votes. Sayem Chowdhury won the post of Vice President by getting 143 votes. His rival candidate Md Rahmat Ali got 136 votes. Taysir Mahmud won the post of General Secretary for the second consecutive time by getting 123 votes. His rival Mosleh Ahmed got 103 votes and GR Sohail got 57 votes. Assistant Secretary Md. Rezaul Karim Mridha won by getting 143 votes. His rival candidate. Abdul Qayyum got 136 votes. 157 votes for the post of treasurer. Saleh Ahmed won. His rival candidate Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad got 122 votes. Ibrahim Khalil won the position of Assistant Treasurer by getting 156 votes. His rival candidate. Sarwar Hossain got 107 votes. Organizing and Training Secretary. Akramul Hossain won by getting 168 votes. His rival Md. Imran Ahmed got 113 votes. Media and IT Secretary. Abdul Hannan won by getting 190 votes. His rival. Mahbub Ali Khanshoor got 85 votes. Rupi Amin won the post of Events and Facilities Secretary by getting 177 votes. His rival SM Rahman Belal got 102 votes. And five executive members Sahidur Rahman Sohel 176 votes, Faisal Mahmud 171 votes, Maryam Poli Rahman 155 votes, Zakir Hossain kois won by getting 137 votes and Anwar Shahjahan got 131 votes. Besides, among other candidates for the post of executive member, Mohammad Sobhan got 120 votes, ME Rahman Pakku 131 votes, Batirul Sardar 81 votes, Hefazul Karim Rakib 120 votes and Anisur Rahman Anis 97 votes. Former president of Bangladesh Caterers Association Bazlur Rashid Chowdhury MBE, Abdul Aziz and Barrister Anwar Babul Mia served as election commissioners. Notably, thirty candidates from two alliances and one independent candidate contested for fifteen positions on the club’s executive council. In this election, two hundred and eighty eight members of the club had the opportunity to elect their favorite candidate for the next two years by voting by secret ballot. The bi-annual meeting and election held with the spontaneous participation of press club members from different cities of UK including Manchester, Birmingham was chaired by Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, the outgoing president of the club, and the report of the previous year was presented under the management of general secretary Taisir Mahmud. Later, general members of the club participated in a question and answer session. The day-long rally begins at noon and after the bi-annual meeting, polling continues from 2:30 pm to 6 pm without a break. Then the results are announced at 10:00 PM after the polling. The newly elected president for the next two years, Muhammad Jubair, thanked everyone and requested all the general members to support him and the new executive committee. In the evening, a dinner and cultural program was held with life members of the club, Bangladesh High Commissioner Syeda Muna Tasnim,Poplar and Lime House MP Apsana Begum, Caterers Association, Chambers, top leaders and dignitaries of various political parties, social and cultural organizations.