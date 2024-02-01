49 new Covid cases reported in country

Forty-nine more COVID-19 cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 607 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.07 percent.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,482 as no death was reported during the period.

Besides, the country’s total number of coronavirus cases reached 20,47,199 and the total number of recoveries was 20,14,443, it said.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus case on March 8, 2020, while its first death was on March 18 that year.