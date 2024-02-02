Cumilla smash Chattogram with 7-wicket victory

Cumilla Victorians clinched a huge victory as they beat Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets keeping 64 balls in hand in the 18th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Towhid Hridoy played a cameo of 31 runs from just 13 balls to provide the quick and easy win in target of 73 runs before completing 10 overs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mohammad Rizwan remain unbeaten on 16 from 24 balls.

Earlier, Cumilla completely rattled the batting lineup of Chattogram by packing them in just 72 runs.

Being asked to bat, Chattogram fell into disaster from the very beginning as no batter could cross the two-digit marks apart from Tom Bruce, 27, and Najibullah Zadran, 11.

Tanvir Islam picked up the highest four wickets for Cumilla while Aliss Islam got two.

Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce, Shahadat Hossain, Shuvagata Hom (c), Najibullah Zadran, Shykat Ali, Nihaduzzaman, Ziaur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan.

Cumilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Raymon Reifer, Aamer Jamal, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Al Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.