Dallas sign Croatian Musa from Benfica

Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas have signed Croatian international striker Petar Musa from Portuguese giants Benfica for a club record transfer.

The MLS club did not release details of the fee, other than stating it was a club record, but the Dallas Morning News cited sources saying the fee was $9.2 million with add-ons of $3.2 million based on performance, AFP reports.

The 25-year-old Musa, who made his debut for the Croatian senior national team in March, 2023, has made six appearances for his country and featured regularly in European Championship qualifiers.

“We’ve secured a world-class attacker in the prime of his career in Petar,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta.

“His versatility and proven skills against top-level opponents makes him a formidable addition to our team. Petar’s signing marks a historic moment for us,” he said.

Musa will be registered as a “Designated Player” for Dallas, occupying one of the three slots reserved for top talents whose salaries do not fully count against the team salary cap.

Before moving to Benfica, Musa had been on loan in Portugal at Boavista having previously played for Slavia Prague and Union Berlin.

Dallas start the new MLS season at home to San Jose on February 24.