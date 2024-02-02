JaPa office ‘possessed’ by Rowshan’s supporters

A group of supporters of Rowshan Ershad allegedly possessed the central office Jatiya Party (JaPa) for half-and-an-hour on Friday morning.

In addition, they conducted a press conference at the office after playing homage in front of the portrait of JaPa founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

Some 30 to 35 supporters of Rowshan Ershad entered the office around 8:30 am and left the place around 10:00 am.

After that, some supporters of JaPa chairman GM Quader took control of the office.

Mahbub Alam, office secretary of the party, said “Some outsiders entered the office taking advantage of absence of our leaders and activists due to the weekend. They took the advantage of the situation. After that, they left the office by themselves. Our leaders and activists are now at the office. There is no question on being possessed the office.”