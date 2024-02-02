Mithun, Ngarava guide Sylhet to first win in BPL

Mohammad Mithun’s half century and Richard Ngarava’s four-wicket haul inspired Sylhet Strikers to their first win after five consecutive losses in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League as they beat Durdanto Dhaka by 15 runs in Sylhet Friday.

The win was a double boost for last season’s finalist as they moved off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Dhaka, who both have two points but the capital city outfit having an inferior net run rate and played a game less.

The Strikers have one more game remaining at home Saturday and will be looking to finish things off on a winning note to take the momentum forward for the Dhaka phase.

Asked to bat first, Sylhet posted 142 for the loss of eight wickets with captain Mohammad Mithun leading from the front with his 46-ball 59 and Samit Patel and Ariful Haque chipping in with 32 and 21 respectively.

Shoriful Islam finished with 4/24 for Dhaka, while Arafat Sunny took two.

In reply, the home team bagged wickets at regular intervals, led by player of the match Ngarava, who ended up with 4/30, as Dhaka eventually managed 127 losing nine wickets.

Batting at No 9, Taskin Ahmed top-scored for the visiting side with an unbeaten 11-ball 27 but by then it was too little too late.