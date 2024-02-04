28 more infected with dengue fever

No dengue death case was reported in the country during the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

As a result, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease stayed at 15 this year.

According to the latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), some 28 patients were hospitalised during the period, raising the number affected people to 1,121 this year.

Among the new cases, nine were reported in the capital and 19 were outside it.

A total of 114 patients were undergoing treatment at the different hospitals throughout the country, the DGHS data said.

The country witnessed the record highest 1,705 dengue deaths in the last year (2023) while 2022 reported 281 fatalities.

Additionally, a total of 3,21,179 patients were admitted at different hospitals across the country with the viral fever and 3,18,749 were released from there last year.