Bangladesh, US to work together to combat climate

Bangladesh and the United States will work together to protect the environment and combat climate change, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Sunday.

The environment minister said this while talking to reporters after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met him at his secretariat office, reports UNB.

“We have discussed how we can further advance our bilateral relations in the future. Today’s meeting was a productive one in solidifying our partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration,” said the minister.

Ambassador Haas and Minister Chowdhury were engaged in a fruitful discussion on a range of shared priorities, said a press release of the ministry.

Both sides emphasized the importance of scaling up collaborative initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance Bangladesh’s capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Both sides look forward to continuing their close collaboration in the years to come, it added.

Ambassador Haas said although there are some differences of opinion on some issues, the United States will work with Bangladesh on other issues, including combating climate change, according to the press .

“We are committed to strengthening our partnership to support its climate goals. Today’s discussion highlighted the significant opportunities for collaboration, and we look forward to working together to build a more climate-resilient future for both our nations,” he said.