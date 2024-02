Bangladesh have qualified for the final of the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship defeating India by 1-0.

Sagarika found the net of the Indian goal bar in the extra time when it seemed to go on the tiebreaker at Bir Shresh Shahid Sepahi Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Sunday.

As a result, the young Tigresses reached the final with six points in two consecutive wins as the first team in the tournament.