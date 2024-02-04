Committed to supporting Bangladesh’s ambitious economic goals: Biden

US President Joe Biden has written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing his willingness to work together to achieve Bangladesh’s economic goals.

He also expressed willingness to partner with Bangladesh on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh’s ambitious economic goals and partnering with Bangladesh on our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” President Biden said in his letter seen by UNB.

As the two countries embark on the next chapter of the US-Bangladesh partnership, the US president said he wants to convey the sincere desire of his administration to continue their work together on regional and global security, economic development, climate change and energy, global health, humanitarian support, especially for Rohingya refugees, and more.

“We have a long and successful history of working together to solve problems, and our strong people-to-people ties are the foundation of this relationship,” Biden wrote to Hasina.

The Embassy of the United States of America shared the letter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.