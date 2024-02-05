PM Sheikh Hasina for taking action against extortionists to keep commodity prices stable

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed Secretaries to take stern action against extortionists to keep the price of essential commodities under control in the upcoming Holy Ramadan.

The premier made the instruction after the meeting with Secretaries at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday as well as sought cooperation from them in implementing the election manifesto of the Awami League government.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain provided the information to the media at the Bangladesh Secretariat after returning from the meeting.

He said, “She (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) asked to monitor to control commodity prices and maintain law and order. She also instructed to make sure that no extortion incident will occur anywhere in the country.”