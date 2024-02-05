Bangladesh to face Bhutan in the final on Tuesday

Defending champions Bangladesh, which already assured the final berth in the four-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Championship ‘2024 with one match spare, is all set to play against pointless Bhutan in the final match on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 7:00 pm local time at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur, the result of which will not affect their final berth.

In the day’s other league match, India will battle with Nepal at 3:00 pm at the same venue for the remaining final berth.

After the second round of matches, hosts Bangladesh comfortably dominated the points table, with an all-win run securing the full six points from two straight league matches, while India and Nepal followed Bangladesh, collecting three points each from two matches.

The winners of Tuesday’s India and Nepal match will qualify for the final as the remaining team, Bhutan, was already eliminated from the meet.

The title-deciding final match between the top two teams of four nations will be held on Thursday (February 8) at 6:00 pm at the same venue.

Earlier on Sunday, a last-minute goal by promising forward Sagorika guided the Young Tigresses to the final of the ongoing SAFF U-19 Women’s meet with one match to spare, beating giant neighbour India by a 1-0 goal in their 2nd league match at the same venue.

This was the third consecutive win for Bangladesh against India in the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship after clinching the title of the last version of the meet, beating India twice-first in the league match and second in the final.

The Young Tigresses made a good start in the four-nation meet, beating Himalayan nation Nepal by 3-1 goals, while India also made a flying start, crushing Bhutan by 10-0 goals on opening day (Friday).

The Nepal U-19 Women’s team beat the Bhutan U-19 Women’s side by a 1-0 goal to stay in the title race last Sunday.