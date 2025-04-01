Fernandes ‘not going anywhere’, says Man Utd boss Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has dismissed speculation about Bruno Fernandes leaving the club, insisting the Portuguese midfielder is staying at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old United captain, who has netted 95 goals in 277 matches since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, remains under contract until 2027. Recent reports suggested he could make a €107.4 million (£90 million) move to Real Madrid, but Amorim ruled it out.

“No, it’s not going to happen,” Amorim said on Monday. “I want Bruno here because even in our toughest moments, he has impressed. We want to win the Premier League again, so we need our best players to stay.”

Amorim also praised Fernandes’ consistency, highlighting his impact with at least 30 goal contributions per season. “He’s 29, but he plays 55 games every season. He is exactly the kind of player we want here, so he’s not going anywhere,” he added.

The United boss further emphasized that the club remains in control of the situation and believes Fernandes is happy at Manchester United.