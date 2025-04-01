Junior’s Eid Fashion

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches – right in the thick of summer too – children’s fashion continues to be a festive affair, embracing traditional and Western styles, and the unapologetic verve of innocence and youth.

Parents are increasingly looking for outfits that not only reflect the festive spirit but also allow children to express their personalities and remain comfortable in the scorching summer that it promises to be.

This year’s every fashion local brand’s designed kids Eid collections are all about balancing elegance with comfort-think breezy fabrics, playful colors, and a mix of traditional and modern cuts that let kids shine without feeling restricted in the summer heat.

Soft cottons, linens, and lightweight silks are sure to dominate, while pastel shades, florals, and intricate embroidery will likely be favorites for girls. Boys’ collections will shine with trendy panjabis, stylish waistcoats, and casual polos with festive flair.

Sailor and Easy often bring trendy, fusion-inspired outfits, while Le Reve focuses on everyday comfort with a festive touch. Local fashion houses also excel in handmade embroidery, intricate detailing, and unique designs that reflect cultural heritage.

Fashion brand Sailor has brought innovation to its children’s and newborn clothing collection this Eid. These clothes made of comfortable fabrics are as suitable for Eid as they are for the weather.

In line with the family collection and sibling collection, there are clothes for children in fashionable patterns. High-quality Sailor Chiffon Jacquard, Sailor Blended Glow, Sailor Chiffon fabric has been used in three-piece, two-piece, kurti, and ghagra choli.

Sailor’s comfortable viscose fabric, rayon, rayon jacquard, Sailor Crafted Blended collection short tops, Punjabi and modern pattern shirts are also available.

The brand has a collection of party frocks for children and party suits for teenagers to dress up for Eid parties. In addition, Decorative Net, Printed Cotton Satin, Sailor Premium Jacquard, Cotton Rayon Jacquard, Sailor Grid Luxurious, Sailor Loom Jacquard, Sailor Melange Blend Bliss, 3D Applique Flower Net and Sequence Net Fabric Party Collection, have added a new dimension. These fabrics will give trendy look, comfort and durability to children’s Eid outfits – along with the perfection of quality and style.

Meanwhile Le reve kids’ collection includes salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, frocks, tunics, top-bottom sets, panjabis, polos, and t-shirts with matching bottoms. To enhance the joy of Eid, matching mini-me collections for fathers and sons, as well as mothers and daughters, are available. The newborn collection also features Eid-appropriate outfits for the youngest members of the family.