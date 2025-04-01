2nd consignment of aid sent to Myanmar

Bangladesh has sent the second mission of emergency medicines and relief supplies to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

These supplies and medicines were sent via three transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Army (BA) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Tuesday morning, following the instructions of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh sent its first mission of urgent relief materials, including medicines, tents, dry food, and medical teams, to Myanmar through the Bangladesh Armed Forces, led by the Bangladesh Army.

The mission consists of rescue and medical teams composed of rescue experts from all three services, Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) doctors, Bangladesh Army (BA) doctors, and civilian doctors.

The total number of rescuers and doctors is 55.

Besides, there are 37 crew members on board in three aircraft.

The rescue and medical teams carry their self-sustainment items (rations, hygiene facilities, communication equipment, cooking utensils, etc.).

Besides, eight tonnes of dry food, 2.5 tonnes of water, four tonnes of medicine, one tonne of hygiene products, and 1.5 tonnes of relief tents are sent for the earthquake-stricken people.