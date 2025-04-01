Petroleum fuel prices to remain unchanged in April

Prices of the petroleum fuels will remain unchanged for the month of April.

As per an announcement of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the retail prices of fuel in the country will remain unchanged as per the existing price structure.

Accordingly, the prices of both diesel and kerosene will remain at Tk 105 per liter, octane at Tk 126.00 per liter, and petrol at Tk 122.00 BDT per liter.

These prices will be effective from April 1, 2025.

An order of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said that the decision was taken to ensure the supply of fuel at a comparatively affordable price for April 2025, in line with the pricing formula that adjusts fuel prices automatically every month based on fluctuations in the global markets.