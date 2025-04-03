Touhid for result-oriented BIMSTEC FTA

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday stressed on the tangible, and result-oriented cooperation among BIMSTEC member states specially through effective implementation of the BIMSTEC Free Trade Area (FTA) enhancing intra-regional trade.

He made the remark while leading the Bangladesh delegation in the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting held today in Bangkok, Thailand, said a foreign ministry’s press release.

Foreign ministers of all BIMSTEC seven member countries participated at the ministerial meeting one day ahead of the Sixth BIMSTEC summit.

Earlier in the morning, the Foreign Ministers signed the Agreement on BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Cooperation marking a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser, in his statement, highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to ensuring collective peace, progress and prosperity through a shared BIMSTEC vision.

He raised the issue of 1.2 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and stressed on creating a conducive atmosphere in Myanmar for the return of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) to their land with rights and security.

At the meeting, BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers also finalized the draft Provisional Agenda for the Sixth BIMSTEC Summit and the draft of the Summit Declaration, which will be considered at the upcoming summit scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers agreed to hold the 21st BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Dhaka.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the report of 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to attend the Sixth BIMSTEC Summit of Heads of State/Governments in Bangkok on Friday.