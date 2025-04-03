Ex-SCC mayor, ex-AL MP’s houses attacked in Sylhet

The residences of former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and former Awami League MP for Moulvibazar-2 (Kulaura), Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, were attacked and vandalised on Wednesday evening.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Airport Police Station, Syed Anisur Rahman, said an agitated group of students and members of the public carried out the attack on Nadel’s residence, causing damage.

“Upon receiving the information, police visited the scene,” he said.

According to locals, a group of individuals arrived at Nadel’s residence in the Housing Estate area of the city in a procession after dusk. They stormed into the house, damaging CCTV cameras and a laptop.

Meanwhile, around 7:30 pm, a separate attack took place at Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s house in the Pathantula area. The assailants vandalised furniture and other household items.

Jalalabad Police Station OC Harunur Rashid said, “Police responded to the incident upon receiving reports. We have learned that enraged students and members of the public carried out the attack.”