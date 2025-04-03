Bangladesh imports 10,850MT more rice from India

Another consignment of 10,850 metric tonnes (MTs) of Indian parboiled rice arrived at the country’s premier seaport, Chattogram Port on Thursday.

A vessel ‘MV HT UNITE’ carrying the consignment docked at the port, said a media release sent from the Ministry of Food.

Earlier, Bangladesh decided to import 500, 000 MTs of rice from India through international open tenders.

Meanwhile, import contracts have been made to bring 450,000 MTs of rice under nine packages.

Bangladesh has so far received 306,769 MTs of rice from India as per the deals.

The quality testing of the newly arrived rice has been completed, and necessary measures have been taken to begin unloading operations promptly, reads the release.