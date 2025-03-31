Cricket Australia highlights India’s “box office appeal” in upcoming series

Cricket Australia has emphasized the strong fan interest in India’s cricket teams while announcing a packed schedule of white-ball matches leading up to the Ashes later this year.

Australia’s men’s team will host India for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20 series between October and November. Meanwhile, the women’s teams will face off in February and March next year, competing in three T20s, three ODIs, and a single Test match.

Cricket Australia’s chief executive, Todd Greenberg, praised the Indian teams’ ability to draw large crowds, calling their appeal “fantastic.” New South Wales cricket chief Lee Germon echoed the sentiment, expecting a “massive groundswell of support” from Indian fans in Australia.

In addition to the India series, Australia’s schedule includes three home T20s and three ODIs against South Africa in August. Matches will be played across various venues, from tropical regions in the north to historic grounds like the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The highly anticipated five-Test Ashes series against England will begin in November. Notably, for the first time, an Ashes Test will be held at Perth’s new stadium, which replaced the iconic WACA ground, last used for Ashes cricket in 2017.