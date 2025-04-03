7 arrested over procession by banned Chhatra League in Sylhet

Seven people, suspected to be supporters of Awami League and its associate bodies, were arrested on charge of bringing out a procession in favour of the banned Chhatra League in Sylhet early Thursday.

The arrestees are Zahirul Islam, 19, Sohel Ahmed Sani, 18, Robin Kar, 23, Fahim Ahmed, 23, Rajan Ahmed Ramzan, 23, Bashir Khan Lal, 50, and Soheb Ahmed.

Police said followers of the banned Chhatra League, student body of the Awami League, organised the procession with a banner and distributed leaflets in Dhopadighirpar area of Sylhet city on Wednesday morning.

The banner featured a picture of Awami League’s central organisational secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and slogans were heard in his name.

A video containing the procession went viral on social media, triggering criticism while Awami League posted it on its verified Facebook page.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Mohammad Saiful Islam said the men were arrested from several areas of the city around 1am on Thursday.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining ones, he said, adding that legal action will be taken against the arrestes.