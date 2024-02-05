Two die being crushed by power tiller in Sylhet

Two young men were killed when a power tiller overturned on Monday at Goainghat upazila in Sylhet district.

The accident took place at around 9 am at Chirurpar village under Towakul union of the upazila.

The deceased were the power tiller driver Raju Ahmad, 26, son of Abbas Ali, hailed from Kandigram, and helper Halim Uddin, 15, son of Halimuddin, from Chirurpara village under Toakul union.

According to police and locals, the duo went to plough a land with a power tiller in the morning (tractor). At that time, the power tiller overturned while crossing a road after ploughing. Driver Raju Ahmad and helper Halim Uddin died on the spot.

Goainghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam confirmed it.