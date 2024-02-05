Won’t put steps into any trap: Quader says on Myanmar issue

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh will not put steps into any trap, no matter how much provocation comes from Myanmar.

“No matter how much provocation comes from Myanmar, Bangladesh will not put steps into any trap. We do not want any war. Bangladesh wants to bring solutions through discussion,” he said at a press conference held at the party president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Monday afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the conflict in Myanmar is their internal affairs, but they should remember that it does not cause any danger to neighbouring countries.

“It is not possible to show any more generosity on the issue of Myanmar and if someone new comes to Bangladesh from there, he or she will not be allowed to enter the territory of Bangladesh,” he said

He mentioned what the Bangladesh home minister said on the Myanmar issue is the statement of the incumbent government and also the stance of AL.

“We are worried about some villages around the conflict zones (in Myanmar). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will issue statements to this end,” he said.

The AL general secretary said mortar shells fired from Myanmar are falling on the Bangladesh border and three people have already received bullets.

He said, “Myanmar is violating airspace too. Why should we face problems because of their problems? The United Nations and China should take the initiative in this regard.”

“The intervention of the United Nations is needed in this regard. I told the Chinese ambassador that since Myanmar listens to China, they should also play a role in this regard. Bangladesh has sought Chinese cooperation,” he added.