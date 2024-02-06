264 Myanmar BGP, army men enter Bangladesh so far

Some 264 members of Myanmar border and security forces have taken shelter to Bangladesh so far due to the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar army and the insurgent group inside their country.

The newly appointed BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui on Tuesday said 114 came in the morning and by the afternoon 35 members fled to Bangladesh.

He said that till Monday night some 115 crossed the border till last night.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), said the new shelter seekers, included members of immigration, Myanmar police and other agencies.

BGB members have disarmed them and took them to a safe shelter.

Meanwhile, a heavy fighting continued in Myanmar along the Ghumdhum union of Bandarban on Monday afternoon after a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in the union.