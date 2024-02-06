Research centers to be set up at 10 public varsities

The government is going to set up state-of-the-art Research and Innovation Centers (RICs) in ten universities to empower the brightest minds to solve critical national problems through research and innovations with a distinct focus on market-oriented products.

This university-based RICs will serve as a dynamic hub fostering collaborative research and innovation that would connect academia, industry and government to effectively address national challenges through groundbreaking initiatives.

An agreement was signed in this regard on Tuesday at the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project office at Mirpur Youth Tower between the World Bank financed EDGE Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division and 10 universities, said a press release.

EDGE Project Director Shakhawat Hossain, along with Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University Mahmood Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University Professor Dr A Q M Mahbub and Vice-Chancellor of Rangamati Science & Technology University Professor Dr Shelina Akhter and representatives from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), Jahangirnagar University, Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University separately signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations and universities.

The function was addressed among others by ICT Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, Executive Director of BCC Ranajit Kumar, vice chancellors, EDGE Project Director Shakhawat Hossain.

Faruq Ahmed Jewel, Co-Team Leader of EDGE Project (component-3) presented a keynote paper citing objectives and goals for establishing RICs in the universities.

ICT Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said many universities are grappling with a funding crisis, hindering their ability to actively engage in cutting-edge research and innovation endeavors.

“We are encouraging for establishment of a Corporate Research Responsibility Fund (CRRF) to mitigate the fund crisis for conducting research and innovation,” he said adding the industry, academia and government could play a pivotal role to create CRRF.

The ICT Secretary said the establishment of RICs in the ten universities is an effort to encourage collaborative research and innovation that connects academia, industry and government to effectively address national challenges through groundbreaking initiatives.

“We want to build state-of-the-art research and innovation ecosystem in the universities to empower brightest minds to solve critical national problems,” he said.