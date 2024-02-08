1,549 women want to become MPs from AL in reserved seats

As many as 1,549 women have purchased Awami League nomination forms against 48 reserved seats for women in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

More than 32 candidates are vying for each seat.

The party has earned Tk 7,74,50,000 by selling the nomination forms. Awami League has received 48, out of 50 reserved seats of women this time.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader stated it at a press briefing held at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Thursday (February 8) afternoon.

The AL started selling party nomination forms for the reserved seats of women from Tuesday which ended at 4:00pm on Thursday. The party sold 217 nomination forms on the last day and earned Tk 1,08,50,000. On the second day on Wednesday (February 7), the party sold 522 nomination forms and earned Tk 2,61,00,000.

Those who collected nomination forms over the last three days included former female leaders of Awami League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mohila League, Swecchasebak League, Krishak League, and Chhatra League, and leaders of other organisations. The list includes wives of ministers and MPs, lawyers, actresses, NGO officials, Hijras, and other professions.

Nomination forms were sold from the specific booths according to the administrative divisions set up at the Awami League central office. The nomination forms of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions were sold at the first floor, while the nomination forms of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal were sold at the second floor. The nomination forms of all divisions are being received at the ground floor of the central office.

This time, each nomination form for the reserved seats of women was sold at Tk 50,000 which was Tk 30,000 for the 11th Jatiya Sangsad. So, the price of nomination form has almost been doubled this time compared to the last time.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday (February 6) said the Awami League is a large party and everyone can seek nomination. But, it is not possible to give nomination to everyone. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give nomination. Those who are dedicated, qualified, and worked for the party, they would receive nomination. “Our president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina start working for the next election after the previous election. She writes down the names of eligible persons during her visit to the districts and use the names in time.”

Meanwhile, regarding the 50 reserved seats of women, the Election Commission (EC) secretary said on Tuesday that the independent candidates have given their portion of women candidates to Awami League. Jatiya Party will hold election unilaterally in their 11 seats. So, according to the rules, Jatiya Party will get two seats, while Awami League, Awami League independent and their 14-party alliance will get 48 seats. According to this divisions, the nomination papers will be submitted and scrutinised.

The EC announced schedule on Tuesday (February 6) fixing the date of election in reserved seats of women on March 14 next. EC secretary Jahangir Alam announced the schedule following a meeting of the commission at Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital.

According to the schedule announced, the nomination papers for the election in reserved seats for women can be submitted from 9:00am to 4:00pm on February 18 next. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 19 and 20. Appeal can be made on February 22. The appeals will be resolved on February 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature on February 25. The symbols will be allocated on February 27. The voting will take place on March 14. The voting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Election Commission’s joint secretary Moniruzzaman is working as the returning officer in the election.