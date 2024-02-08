Shab-e-Meraj tonight

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed tonight (Thursday) with religious fervour.

Every year, on the night of Rajab 26, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet the Almighty.

In the journey, the Prophet travelled on the “Buraq” to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers at mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.

On this night Muslims perform recitation of the Holy Qur’an, Nafal Namaz, Zikir, Dua-Darud and Ibadat-Bandegi to gain the pleasure of Allah.

Bangladesh Islamic Foundation is going to hold a meeting, doa and munajat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 1:30pm today highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Meraj, said a press release.

Mohammad Bashirul Alam, director general of Bangladesh Islamic Foundation, will preside over the meeting where Md Abdul Quadir, chairman of Arabic department at Dhaka University, will be a discussant.