Khaleda goes to Evercare Hospital for health checkup

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia goes to Evercare Hospital on Thursday afternoon for a routine health check-up as per her medical board’s decision.

She will be taken to the hospital at 4pm from her Gulshan residence, the party media cell member Shamsuddin Dider confirmed this.

He said, “Madam’s personal physician and party vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said that Madam will be taken to the Hospital for a routine health check-up. Several medical health tests will be conducted.”

Earlier, Khaleda Zia had been receiving treatment at the same hospital for more than five months. On August 9, last year, she was admitted to the hospital with various health complications and returned home on January 11.