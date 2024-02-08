Last day of nomination form sale

Awami League female aspirants are busy to collect the nomination forms for the reserved seats for women as today (Thursday) is the last of sale.

They are collecting the forms at 10am from the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue office. It will go on till 4pm.

On Wednesday, a total of 522 forms were sold. Awami League’s office secretary Biplab Barua said 167 forms were sold in Dhaka division, 47 from Mymensingh, 78 forms from Chattogram, 22 from Sylhet, 36 from Barishal, 68 from Khulna, 60 from Rangpur and 44 from Rajshahi divisions.

On the first day, the party sold total 810 forms.