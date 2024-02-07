Padma Bridge fetches Tk 2.18cr earning a day, PM tells in JS

Padma Bridge has fetched a total of Tk 1,270.81 crore as tolls inr the last 19 months. So, the bridge has fetched an earning of Tk 2.18 crore daily on an average.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated it while replying to a question of Nurunnabi Chowdhury MP in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad session on Wednesday (February 7).

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury chaired the session.

The Prime Minister said the Padma Bridge is the longest bridge in Bangladesh which was formally inaugurated on June 25, 2022 and opened for traffic on June 26 of the same year.

Sheikh Hasina said a total of Tk 270 crore 81 lakh 34 thousand 350 have been collected as tolls from the vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge till January 24 this year. Following the inauguration, Tk 798.23 crore was earned in one year (till June 25, 2023) and Tk 2.18 crore was earned per day on an average.

She also said the bridge has been making significant contributions to the country’s economy. Uninterrupted communications have been established between the country’s eastern region including Dhaka and 19 districts of the southern regions. Poverty has also been declined by 0.84 per cent in the country owing to the construction of this bridge.