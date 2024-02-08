Three-day BAJUS fair begins in city today

A three-day jewellery exhibition titled ‘Bajus Fair-2024’ will begin at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday.

The mega event is being held for the third time in the country.

With the theme ‘Investment in gold, savings for the future’, some 41 companies will showcase the strength of the local jewellery industry in the fair.

Officials of BAJUS hope the three-day fair will play a role in boosting the domestic jewellery industry and creating a strong position for Bangladesh in the global market.

The fair featuring nine pavilions, 17 mini pavilions, and 15 stalls will remain open for visitors every day from 10am to 9pm.

The entry fee has been set at Tk 100, but children up to five years old will not require tickets.