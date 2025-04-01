Warning bill rises hit single parents hardest

A series of essential household bills are rising at the start of April, with warnings that single parents are among the hardest hit.

Water bills, energy prices and council tax are all going up on Tuesday , although the minimum wage is also increasing.

The charity Citizens Advice said the finances of millions of people on the lowest incomes were “already stretched to breaking point”.

Many single parents in particular would struggle because a greater proportion of their money was taken up by essential spending, it said.

Laura Roan, a single mother of two daughters from Cardiff, said: “Without my own mum helping, there would be some days when I would not have any electric.”

The 41-year-old, who works part-time in Asda, is using emergency credit on her energy meter and regularly dips into her overdraft.

“I got paid last Friday and it has all gone. I just live day to day.”

She said her five-year-old daughter Prudence brought her joy and often took her mind off the financial challenges they faced.

Those challenges are increasing as a host of price rises kick in. The costs of a TV licence, car tax, and broadband and phone bills are among those going up in cost.

Single-adult households, and particularly those with children, were more likely than others to be spending 20% or more of their post-housing income on these bills, leaving them more exposed to price shocks, it said.

John Paine is a single dad with three autistic children aged between five and eight. He said he had £100 left over at the end of the month when all the bills were paid.

“It goes quickly,” he said, with a school trip, a picnic or a day out usually taking up a big chunk of that spending money. “It means we do not go out very much,” he said.

Official figures show that a fifth of families do not have any savings, leaving them at risk.

Dozens of people have got in touch via Your Voice, Your BBC News to tell us of their experiences.

Among them is Bradley Bayton-Harvey, who lives with his partner Ange in Dudley. They have three girls, including three-year-old Darcie-Mai. Both have full-time jobs with the NHS.

“We both work nearly 200 hours a month, and it is still a stretch. We’re rejiggling finances again and again,” he said.

“If we can try to get any additional shifts in our rest days to get that extra income, it’s frustrating because those rest days should be family time.

“You shouldn’t have to turn around to your kids and say that you can’t afford to go on holiday.”