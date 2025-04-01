Fight to build corruption-free Bangladesh isn’t over: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman Tuesday said the fight to build a corruption-free Bangladesh as expected by the martyrs is not over, rather it has begun from now.

“This fight will continue. If necessary, I’ll also sacrifice my life to fulfill the expectation,” he told a function on the Dakbanglow ground in Kulaura upazila of the district, reports BSS.

Shafiqur Rahman said that Jamaat leaders were hanged unjustly. Bangladesh Awami League had sealed off all offices of the party for 13 and a half years and finally they banned Jamaat, he added.

Stating that the students’ quota movement was a movement of all the people of the country, the Jamaat Ameer said, “It wasn’t a movement of any party or any group. That was a movement of all the people of the country. The credit for this belongs to the students. Allah has freed Bangladesh from the clutches of the oppressors.”

He also hoped that Allah will also free Palestine from the attacks of the oppressors.

Jamaat-e-Islam Sylhet city unit Ameer Md. Fakhrul Islam, district unit Ameer Habibur Rahman, Acting Ameer of Moulvibazar district unit Maulana Abdur Rahman, Secretary Md. Yamir Ali, Jamaat leaders Sirajul Islam, Advocate Abdur Rob, Maulana Aminul Islam, Jamaat’s Dhaka Paltan unit Ameer Shahin Ahmed Khan, Moulvibazar district unit Chhatra Shibir President Md. Nizamuddin and Kulaura upazila president Atiqur Rahman Tarek, among others, spoke at the event with Jamaat Kulaura upazila unit Ameer Professor Abdul Muntazim in the chair.