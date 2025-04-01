Perpetrators of enforced disappearances to face trial under interim govt: Mahfuj

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam today said that the individuals involved in enforced disappearances will be brought to justice during the tenure of the interim government.

The adviser made the remarks while exchanging views with the families of the victims of enforced disappearances. Human rights organizing “Mayer Dak” organized the event in the city’s Tejgaon area this afternoon, said a press release, reports BSS.

Criticizing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mahfuj said she used enforced disappearances and killings as a means of avenging her parents’ assassination.

“The highest number of enforced disappearances occurred in 2013 and 2014 when people were fighting for their voting rights. The main objective behind these actions was to destroy the electoral system,” he added.

The adviser said that the government has already formed a commission to investigate into enforced disappearances.

“Based on the commission’s recommendations, arrest warrants have been issued against several individuals involved in enforced disappearances. Additionally, investigations against many others are still ongoing,” Mahfuj added.

Coming down heavily on the previous government, he stated that those who opposed the Awami League politically were labeled as terrorists and militants before being forcibly disappeared.

Their families were also subjected to fear and intimidation, the adviser said, adding, various state institutions were used to carry out such disappearances.

Mahfuj said Sheikh Hasina is still hatching conspiracies against the country staying in India, which is very unfortunate.

Voicing a warning, he said, “The Awami League will no longer be allowed to establish itself politically in Bangladesh. If Awami League is given another chance, enforced disappearances and killings will rise again. They will not be given that opportunity”.

Noting that the present government is working to restore the human rights that Sheikh Hasina had taken away from the people, Mahfuj urged the families of the victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings to remain united.

He also assured them that the government would stand by their side and support them in seeking justice.

Family members of the victims of enforced disappearance demanded trial for those responsible and wanted to know whereabouts of their missing loved ones.