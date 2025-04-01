CA press wing debunks The New York Times article

The New York Times article titled “As Bangladesh Reinvents Itself, Islamist Hard-Liners See an Opening” is a misleading one, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing today.

“The New York Times article paints a troubling and one-sided view of Bangladesh, suggesting that the country is on the brink of being overtaken by religious extremism,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts.

This portrayal not only oversimplifies the political and social dynamics of the country but also risks unfairly smearing an entire nation of 180 million people, it mentioned.

It is crucial to acknowledge the progress Bangladesh has made over the last year and the complexity of the situation, rather than relying on selective, incendiary examples that paint an inaccurate picture, according to the statement.

Following is the detail of the statement:

1. Acknowledging Bangladesh’s Progress and Challenges:

While the article highlights certain incidents of religious tension and conservative movements, it overlooks the broader context of progress.

Bangladesh has made substantial strides in improving the conditions for women, and the Interim Government has been particularly committed to their security and well-being.

This is a government that has prioritised women’s rights and security, a focus that stands in stark contrast to the bleak image painted in the article.

One significant example is the “Youth Festival 2025,” where nearly 2.7 million girls from all corners of the country participated in 3,000 games and cultural activities.

This widespread participation-across regions, marginalised communities, and even indigenous youth-underscores the thriving and dynamic engagement of women and girls in Bangladesh’s social and cultural life.

The fact that one soccer game faced opposition does not erase the success of the other 2,999 events, which were celebrated by countless participants and communities.

To focus on a single interruption to one event misrepresents the vibrancy and determination of the country’s youth, especially women.

Another claim that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus “has not pushed back hard enough against extremist forces” is not only false, but it also disregards his lifelong commitment to empowering women.

As Chief Advisor Prof Yunus has been unwavering in his advocacy for women’s rights. A father of two daughters, Yunus has built his entire career and the Grameen Bank around a deep belief in the power of women, which ultimately earned him the Nobel Prize.

His dedication to advancing women’s rights and protecting their freedoms is a cornerstone of his work and reputation.

2. Correcting Misconceptions About Religious Violence:

In a country like Bangladesh, it is important to distinguish between political unrest and religious violence. Many of the clashes between different groups in the wake of Sheik Hasina’s departure and since have been misrepresented as sectarian violence, when in reality, they were largely political in nature.

Political factions often use religion to galvanise support, which complicates the issue and risks conflating political unrest with religious persecution. It is misleading to frame the entire situation as a sectarian conflict, as it ignores the true political and socio-economic factors at play.

The Interim Government has made clear its commitment to protecting all minority communities, and its ongoing work with law enforcement and counterterrorism efforts underscores this commitment.

Bangladesh’s efforts to combat extremism through social reforms and collaboration with the international community should not be overshadowed by the spread of misinformation.

3. Bangladesh’s Role on the Global Stage:

Bangladesh is quietly transforming into one of Asia’s economic powerhouses, with a growth trajectory that promises immense opportunities for global investors.

Against all odds, Bangladesh’s economy has stabilised, showing remarkable resilience.

In the last seven months, exports have grown almost 12%. The banking sector has remained intact after the political upheaval, and the local currency exchange rate has held steady at around 123 BDT to the USD.

Looking ahead, Bangladesh is projected to advance to become a middle income country by 2026, and potentially the world’s 9th largest consumer market by 2030.

Where is the recognition of the incredible work done by the 84-year-old Muhammad Yunus over the past eight months? He has been tirelessly crisscrossing the globe to secure a better future for Bangladesh.

Just last week, during his visit to China, the Chinese government and businesses committed US$2.1 billion in loans, investments, and grants to Bangladesh.

And next week, Dhaka will host the Investors Conference, bringing over 2,300 participants from 50 countries, including top officials from global companies like Meta, Uber, and Samsung.

The world is increasingly recognising Bangladesh as a rising economic power. This is a story of hope, strength, and unprecedented opportunity-one that deserves to be told with the respect and attention it merits.

4. Avoiding Oversimplification and Smearing a Nation:

The NY Times article provides a handful of incidents, such as the release of a man who hurled abuse at a woman, to paint a picture of a country spiraling into extremism.

This approach is not only misleading but harmful. In a nation of 180 million people, it is unconscionable to define the entire country by a few isolated events.

Bangladesh is a diverse and dynamic society with a rich history of resilience, culture, and progressive thought.

Bangladesh is not alone in facing the challenge of religious extremism; this is a global issue that many countries confront in different forms.

However, Bangladesh has continuously worked to address these challenges through law enforcement, social reforms, and counterterrorism initiatives.

The country’s commitment to protecting its diverse population-whether Muslim, Hindu, Christian, or any other community-remains steadfast.

While there will always be hardliners who spew hatred at rallies and on social media, it is our responsibility to deny them the oxygen their anger requires.

Furthermore, the notion that the rise of extremism is an inevitable outcome of Bangladesh’s political transition is far too deterministic.

The country’s democratic spirit and vibrant civil society are powerful forces that continue to hold back the full rise of extremist ideologies.

While challenges remain, the long-term direction of Bangladesh will not be shaped solely by the actions of extremists.

The people of Bangladesh, particularly its youth and women, are determined to continue the fight for a just, democratic, and inclusive society.

Finally, Bangladesh’s history of resilience, its commitment to democracy, and its focus on women’s empowerment are all testaments to the fact that the country will continue to move forward, despite the challenges it faces.

Rather than focusing on a few negative examples, we should recognise the broader picture of progress, resilience, and determination that defines Bangladesh today.