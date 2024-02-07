Biman offers 15% discount on air tickets of all int’l routes

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is offering 15 per cent special discount on air tickets of all international routes on the occasion of ‘Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024’ that begins at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel’s grand ball room at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Thursday (February 8).

The three-day fair will end on Saturday (February 10). Biman will take part in the fair as ‘Title Sponsor.’

Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khondker said if anyone purchases air ticket from Biman’s stall at the fair, he or she would receive 15 per cent discount on all international routes.

Besides, there will be a scope of winning ‘free couple’ in the raffle draw. Biman’s social media and Branding Bangladesh would continue on the occasion of fair.

Apart from the fair, if anyone purchases ticket from any sales counters of Biman, Biman call centres number 01990997997, Biman website www.biman-airlines.com and from mobile apps, he/she will also get 15 per cent discount.

According to the flight schedule of Biman, air tickets of any date can be purchased at this discount. Apart from cash, ticket price can be paid through bKash, Nagad, Rocket, debit and credit cards. Promo code BIMANDTM will have to be used for purchasing tickets online.

Different local and foreign organisations will take part in the fair showcasing their products and services. There will also be attractive tour packages.