A symphony of flavours

Ignite your passions and create memories that last a lifetime at a premier destination for a fine extravagant lunch and dining experience.

Ode – a culinary love letter to the city

A collaboration between the Aditya Birla Group with Chef Rahul Akerkar at its helm, the restaurant is offering An Ode to Love, a special one-day-only Valentine’s Day menu, served on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for both lunch and dinner. The regular menu will not be available on this day.

Enjoy an all-new menu for both lunch and dinner, featuring dishes like Parsnip Casoncelli, charred parsnips, pumpkin seed kut, mint, and fermented apple butter; Pepper Crusted Beetroot Pave, garlic soubise, charred fennel, apricot chutney; and Palm Heart & Pears, blue cheese crema, hazelnut chili chikki and cress from the Vegetable section; and Handmade Pici, mussels, braised turnip, turnip top, confit garlic, chili butter, lemon breadcrumbs; Butter Poached Lobster, red pepper rouille, snow peas coconut salad, tempered curry leaves; and Duck Breast Carpaccio, cured egg yolk, berry murabba, salt & vinegar chips, from the Meat, Poultry & Seafood section. A selection of Sides offers picks like Long Beans, white balsamic dressing, toasted onion seeds; Bitter Greens, sesame ‘Caesar’; candied cashew; and the indulgent Potatoes Dauphinoise.

No Valentine’s Day meal can be complete without Dessert and this menu does not disappoint. Guests can enjoy Single-Origin Madagascar Chocolate Souffle; Berry Pavlova; and eggless options such as Mille Feuille; and Double Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartlet.

Reservations are available on pre-booking only, with an advance charge of Rs. 1000 per head.Ode, Raheja Altimus, Gate no. 4, Worli, P.B. Marg, Mumbai, (Opposite the Doordarshan TV Tower)Hours of Operation: Lunch: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm – 1:00 am; Monday-Sunday Telephone Number for Reservations: +91 9076031111

Celebrate love with Sriracha’s Exquisite Valentine’s menu

Bengaluru’s fiery culinary gem, Sriracha, built to bring to you the stories of the different countries in Asia across it’s plates, turns up the heat this Valentine’s Day with a specially curated menu by Chef Vikas Seth guaranteed to ignite taste buds and set hearts ablaze. Ditch the predictable roses and chocolates, and take your loved one on a fiery adventure of exotic flavors with a touch of the iconic, garlicky red sauce.

Embrace playful intimacy with Sriracha’s selection of steamy Baozi. Dive into Krapow Chicken Baozi, where the Thai basil chicken nestled within soft buns, perfectly complemented by the cool touch of Sriracha aioli and chili oil. For a softer heat, indulge in Shitake & Cream Cheese Baozi – a comforting medley of earthy mushrooms and creamy cheese, a testament to Sriracha’s masterful balance of flavors.

Let love flow like the Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Shrimps and Red Bell Peppers. The udon noodles are coated in a spicy umami sauce, punctuated by the succulent sweetness of shrimp and the vibrant crunch of red bell peppers. It’s a dance of sweet and spicy, a metaphor for the perfect Valentine’s Day.

For a vegetarian option equally bursting with love, choose the Seasonal Vegetable Teriyaki Udon Noodles. Tender seasonal vegetables soak up the sweet and sticky embrace of teriyaki sauce, creating a harmonious melody of flavors that will leave you wanting more.

No love story is complete without a decadent finale. The Sinful Melting Chocolate is a masterpiece designed to steal hearts. Imagine fresh strawberries nestled on a bed of chocolate cake, embraced by creamy vanilla ice cream & elegantly presented in a glass topped with half chocolate dome.. This symphony of textures and flavors takes a dramatic turn when our servers pour a luscious hot berry, melting it into a gooey pool of pure delight. It’s a theatrical experience perfect for celebrating your love in style.

This Valentine’s Day also ignite your love story with Sriracha’s fiery passion, poured into every exquisite sip of their four must-try cocktails curated by mixologist Harry Simon Peter. Chocolate Martini: Dive into pure decadence with this velvety embrace of creamy half & half and rich chocolate cordial, a timeless classic for whispered sweet nothings.Love Potion No. 6: Unleash the magic of attraction with this forbidden concoction of spiced rum, tangy lime, and playful apple chunks.Lady in Red: Own the night with this captivating blend of gin, blushing raspberry, a touch of lime, and airy egg white foam.French Rose 75: Raise a toast to enduring love with this bubbly symphony of gin, delicate lime, and sparkling rosé. Light, effervescent, and undeniably romantic, it’s the perfect clink to cherished moments.

This Valentine’s Day, skip the conventional and embrace the heat. Let Sriracha be your cupid, drawing you closer with its fiery flavors and playful creativity.

Address: Level 2, 4th Floor, UB City, No. 204, Vittal Mallya Rd, opposite J.W Marriott, KG Halli, D’ Souza Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001Phone: 096060 54210

Unleash the Elixir of Love: Hops Haus Bangalore’s Valentine’s Day Specials

This Valentine’s Day, ignites the spark of romance with a culinary adventure at Hops Haus Bangalore. From February 12 -18, let your taste buds dance to a specially curated menu by Chef Vikas Seth that celebrates love in every bite.

Sharing the Love, One Plate at a Time: Start your journey with the Ruby Fettuccini. Imagine crimson pasta twirling in a creamy beetroot sauce, ready for your choice of topping: juicy grilled chicken or tender roasted veggies too. The Beet Risotto is a warm hug of Arborio rice simmered in red wine and beetroot, and you can add your favorite topping for a personalized touch. This can be served with grilled fish or sliced burrata. Both dishes come with warm, shareable garlic bread – perfect for soaking up every flavorful bite and sharing stories with your sweetheart.

A Sweet Ending to a Perfect Evening: Save room for sweetness with Hops Haus’s special Valentine’s treat! Introducing the Strawberry Toffee Tart, a delightful combination of textures and flavors you won’t soon forget. Imagine a golden, crumbly crust filled with smooth homemade toffee. Fresh strawberries add a burst of sweetness and tartness, while a delicate spun sugar web and generous drizzle of berry glaze completes this stunning dessert.Make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable at Hops Haus Bangalore! We’ll guide you through a delicious journey of love and laughter, from first bite to last crumb. Reserve your table now and create memories that will last long after the celebration ends.

Continuing the celebration of love at Hops Haus Bangalore, the Valentine’s cocktail menu specially curated by Mixologist Harry Simon Peter is set to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your romantic experience. Delight in the decadent Chocolate Martini, where the smooth blend of vodka, chocolate cordial, and creamy half & half creates a luscious symphony. For a playful and intoxicating twist, share the Love Potion No.6, a rum-kissed concoction featuring lime, tart grenadine, and a touch of apple. Embrace the sultry notes of the Lady in Red, a gin-based delight infused with raspberry cordial, lime, and a hint of egg white, creating a sensory journey for you and your beloved. Raise a toast to everlasting romance with the French Rose 75, a sparkling symphony of gin, lime, sugar, and effervescent rosé that will leave your senses tingling. At Hops Haus Bangalore, this Valentine’s, every sip is not just a drink; it’s a love letter penned in flavors, ensuring that your evening is as memorable as the love you share.

Address: Hops Haus Brewery + Kitchen, White Field Timings: 12 pm-11:30 pm

Maverick and Farmer brews love stories with its Valentine’s Day menu

This Valentine’s Day, artisanal coffee brand Maverick & Farmer invites patrons to share a love story brewed to perfection. From February 1st to 16th, their cafés transform into enchanting havens, offering a limited-edition menu that celebrates romance in every sip.

Indulge in “An Ode to Strawberry,” a cold brew serenade where chocolate, sweet notes of strawberry, topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and fresh berries. For a playful twist, dive into “Love-ffogato,” a classic affogato with a starring role for juicy strawberries, all served in an edible cup – a delicious secret to share.

For those seeking a more floral expression, “A Bouquet of Roses” awaits. Hot espresso with the delicate fragrance of rose, nutmeg’s warm embrace, and the delightful crunch of almond brittle – a love letter in a cup.

Whether stealing a stolen glance over an ice cream-crowned “Ode to Strawberry” or whispering sweet nothings over a “Love-ffogato,” Maverick & Farmer’s Valentine’s Day menu promises a memorable coffee. Escape the ordinary this February and let Maverick & Farmer’s love-brewed creations steal your hearts.

When: 1st February to 16th February 2024Where: Maverick and Farmer CafesTimings: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Price: Rs. 300+ TaxContact: +91 99166 33556

Sanchez infuses romance into flavour with Valentine’s Day menu in Bangalore

This Valentine’s Day, let your taste buds embark on a romantic escapade as Sanchez, Bangalore’s renowned modern Mexican restaurant, unveiling a specially curated menu by Chef Vikas Seth expertly designed to spark romance and delight your taste buds..

Stepping away from the ordinary, Sanchez elevates the authenticity of Mexican cuisine to new heights, weaving magic with every bite. Indulge in the Exclusive Valentine’s Week Burrito, a warm embrace of flavors featuring savory fried beans, fluffy Mexican rice, a zesty burst of sour cream, A luxurious crown of pink mole and queso sauce adds a touch of Valentine’s whimsy, while charming tortilla hearts, succulent corn on the cob, and a delightful house salad sprinkled with pomegranate jewels complete the fiesta of love. Vegetarians will fall in love with the Sauteed Vegetables or Epazote Mushrooms and Jalapenos filling whereas non vegetarians can opt for a pulled Morita chicken or Bierra lamb and bell pepper stuffing.

No celebration is complete without a sweet ending. Sanchez presents the Rose Cookie Duo, a masterpiece that is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Delicately fried Mexican Bunuelo batter transforms into charming rose cookies, dusted with cinnamon sugar and adorned with a decadent selection of toppings. Luscious berry compote, velvety chocolate mousse, and fresh strawberry mousse mingle with a chocolate drizzle, charming red chocolate hearts, and more, creating a symphony of textures and flavors that will leave you and your loved one yearning for more.

Let Sanchez set your love story ablaze with their four must-try cocktails, each crafted with fiery passion by the mixologist Harry Simon Peter. Indulge in pure decadence with the Chocolate Martini, a timeless classic. Feel the sparks fly with Love Potion No. 6, a forbidden concoction that’s as intoxicating as its name. Spiced rum mingles with tangy lime and apple chunks. Command the room with the Lady in Red, a captivating blend of gin, raspberry, a touch of lime, and airy egg white foam.Sparkling love deserves a sparkling toast, and the French Rose 75 is the perfect way to do it. This symphony of gin, delicate lime, and sparkling rosé is light, effervescent, and undeniably romantic.

This Valentine’s Day, forget the ordinary and let Sanchez whisk you away on a culinary journey of passion and flavor. Experience the magic of modern Mexican cuisine infused with romance, and create memories that will linger long after the last bite.

Address: UB City, 204, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, D’ Souza Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001Phone: 9606054210 / 7022422473Time: 11:30 am- 10:30 pmCost: Rs. 2500/- for 2 people

Indulge in delectable delights at Grandmama’s Cafe

This Valentine’s Day savor the moments of affection at Grandmama’s Cafe Juhu as they promise an unforgettable celebration of love, romance, and delicious food. Step into the cozy environment where one can cherish moments of everlasting connections, in a new setting designed by renowned celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, where every corner exudes warmth and elegance.

Indulge in an unforgettable meal, which includes an array of dishes created with love by our expert chefs. From Crispy Chicken Wrap, Tomato Chilli Arancini Balls, Sizzling Animal Fries, Burrata Alla Vodka,Truffle Spaghetti, Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Pizza, Barbeque Chicken Pizza and Chicken Sriracha Dim Sum to chilled thick shakes like Red Velvet Latte, Cookie & Oreo Shake, Choco Chill Mocha and chilled juices like Guava Chilli Cooler, Tropical Fruity Ecstasies and Mango Passion Iced Tea, each promises to awaken your senses. Paired with cocktails like Camino Real, Cafe Patron Silver, Torres Vina Esmeralda.

For those seeking a cosy and intimate setting, Grandmama’s Cafe is the perfect spot for a delightful Hot Chocolate Date experience. The menu features three types of Hot Chocolate like Grandmama’s Signature Hot Chocolate, Milk Hot Chocolate and your Everyday Normal Hot Chocolate.

Snuggle up with your beloved amidst the enchanting ambiance of the restaurant, as you indulge in rich, velvety hot chocolate served with an assortment of delectable treats like Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Cookie Dough Pudding and Grandmama’s Biscuit Cake.

Create lasting memories with your loved one at Grandmama’s Cafe Juhu as they await to make your Valentine’s Day truly special!

Visit: Grandmama’s Cafe Juhu, For reservations – Contact No: 8591078528Address: Juhu Tara Road. 5, CTS No.1004, Mumbai, 400049

Celebrate the season of love at Artisan Patisserie, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re looking for sweet treats for yourself or your loved ones, Artisan Patisserie at Sofitel Mumbai BKC has you covered.

Guests can pick delicious Entremets like Strawberry Sweet Note; Gianduja Passion Fruit; and The Propose Entremet (raspberry and milk chocolate). Mini Entremets like Ace of Hearts; and Forbidden Fruit of Love are also top picks on the menu. Everyone loves Macarons and Artisan Patisserie’s Valentine’s Day menu offers picks like Lavender; and the heart-shaped Raspberry macaron. Fun Truffles & Bon-Bons offer options like the lips-shaped Kiss Me Bon Bon (strawberry champagne flavor); the heart shaped My Little Heart Bailey’s bon bon; and the Love Capsule.

The special Valentine’s Day Menu is available at the Artisan Patisserie From February 7-14, 2024. Orders can be placed in advance by calling +91 91673 91130.

Address: Artisan Patisserie, Sofitel Mumbai BKC C 57, G Block BKC Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai – 400051Hours of Operation: 9:00 am – 11:00 pm, Monday-Sunday

The Nest, Bandra

Celebrates the season of love with an enchanting evening at The Nest, Bandra, where romance meets culinary delight and creative expression. The Nest’s special Valentine’s Day offerings are curated to make your celebration memorable and filled with love. Indulge in a culinary journey with our exclusive heart-shaped pizzas, crafted with love and perfection. Let the flavors of our specially curated Valentine’s Special Set Menu tantalize your taste buds, making it an evening to remember.As the sun sets, immerse yourself in the magic of classic romantic movies under the starry sky.