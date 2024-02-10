2nd phase of Ijtema enters second day, Akheri Munajat Sunday

On the second day of the second phase of 57th Biswa Ijtema the devotees on Saturday listened to scholars recitation and explanation of verses from the Quran.

Several lakhs of devotees, including around seven thousand foreign devotees from several countries have gathered on the Ijtema ground and continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah’s divine names and sermons.

Maulana Syed Bin Saad of India delivered sermons after Fajr prayer on Saturday and Maulana Mufti Osama Islam translated it into Bangla.

Besides, Maulana Abdul Azim, Maulana Sharif and Maulana Osman will deliver sermons the whole day respectively.

The second phase of Ijtema which began on Friday, will end Sunday (February 11) with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

The second phase of Ijtema will end on Sunday with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

A mass wedding ceremony will be held today at the ground after Asr prayers.

Till Friday, a total of seven Ijtema devotees died by accident and old age complications.