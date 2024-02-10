US-Bangla Airlines adds 436-seat Airbus 330-300 to its fleet

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was given a new look with the addition of a wide body aircraft 436-seat Airbus 330-300 to the fleet of US-Bangla Airlines on Friday.

The Airbus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday, February 9 at 3:10pm from Guangzhou, China. The Airbus was greeted by a water cannon salute. US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman officially accepted the newly added aircraft.

Airbus will operate the London, Rome route along with Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam in Saudi Arabia as part of future plans with the new addition Airbus, said a press release in Dhaka.

At present the airline will operate Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat Doha, Kuala Lumpur

routes.

Airbus 330-300 joins US-Bangla fleet as the 23rd aircraft.

Earlier this Friday at 4:10 am, the 22nd aircraft Boeing 737-800 landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Georgia-Serbia.

Currently US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of Airbus 330-300, 9 Boeing 737-800, 10 ATR 72-600 and three Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. There are plans to add another Airbus 330-300 soon.

It should be noted here that US-Bangla Airlines is currently the largest airline in Bangladesh considering the number of aircraft.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes including international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

The two newly added aircraft were officially received by senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. While receiving the aircraft, prayers were offered for the well-being of the country’s aviation, including the progress of the US-Bangla Airlines.