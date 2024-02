BNP leader Prince walks out of jail on bail

BNP Organising Secretary Imran Saleh Prince has secured bail in a sabotage case.

He was released from Kashimpur Jail at 1pm on Saturday, the party media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Saleh Prince went to his Kolabagab residence from jail, he added.

Prince was arrested by the Detective Branch of Police from a relative’s house in Badda of the capital on November 4, last year. The arrest was made over the sabotage case filed centring the BNP’s October 28 rally.