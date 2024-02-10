Govt to enrol graduate pharmacists in health sector

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has said the government will take all the necessary steps to appoint graduate pharmacists at all public hospitals.

“All the necessary steps will be taken to appoint the graduate pharmacists… the provision of enrollment of graduate pharmacists in different countries in the world but we did not start work to enrol these professionals”, said the minister.

He made the remark while responding to an important notice which was brought up by independent lawmaker M Naser Shahriar Zahedi of Jenaidah-2 under rule 71 of the rules of procedure of the Jatiya Sangsad during the session on Tuesday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

There are only thirty-five approved posts of graduate pharmacists in different public and specialized hospitals under the directorate of health services while some 8,770 pharmacists in Taiwan, 3,500 in the Philippines and 6,514 are working in different hospitals in Malaysia.