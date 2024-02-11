BB tightens rules of appointing bank directors

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued new guidelines tightening the rules of appointing bank directors to ensure good governance in the banking sector.

The step has been taken in line with the Bank Company (Amendment) Act, 2023, a BB circular said on Sunday.

As per the guidelines, the minimum age of a director will be 30, there was no such limit earlier. The directors must have either at least 10 years of experience in management and business or professional experience. The work experience before the age of 18 will not be taken into account.